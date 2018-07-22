Colliers International Group (CIGI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of Colliers International Group traded up $0.30, reaching $82.55, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 130,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $82.90.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.15 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 117.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 567,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 306,471 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 595.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 209,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 179,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 953,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 148,409 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 414,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 112,238 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,684.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 101,745 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

