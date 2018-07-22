Cohu (COHU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COHU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

Cohu opened at $26.03 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $755.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. Cohu has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Cohu’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

In other Cohu news, VP Fellenberg Ian Von sold 22,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $539,685.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $69,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

