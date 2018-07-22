Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Honeywell (HON)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 107,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell opened at $153.13 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Honeywell has a fifty-two week low of $133.70 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Honeywell from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Honeywell from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

In other Honeywell news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $515,921.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

