Citizens (CIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Citizens has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $8.87.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole life, burial insurance, pre-need policies, and accident and health related policies, as well as credit life insurance and final expense policies to middle and lower income families, and individuals in the Midwest and Southern United States; and whole life and endowment policies to international residents.

