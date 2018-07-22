Citigroup Increases Dover (DOV) Price Target to $85.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dover from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dover from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dover from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dover from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.62.

DOV opened at $80.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 52-week low of $66.18 and a 52-week high of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 9.64%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dover news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $197,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,237.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $1,516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 4,425.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 104,094 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Dover by 916.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

