Citigroup Boosts Textron (TXT) Price Target to $76.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXT. ValuEngine cut Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Textron from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE TXT opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Textron has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $69.36.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 158,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $9,976,842.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,087,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $738,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,050,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,225 shares of company stock worth $15,754,504. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 55,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,225,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,133,757,000 after buying an additional 374,087 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

