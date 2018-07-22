Citigroup Boosts Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Price Target to $80.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 7,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $592,823.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $2,469,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 417,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,459,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,709 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,469. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,096,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $11,803,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $653,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.