Chubb Ltd (CB) Stake Lessened by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,257 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 73,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $123.96 and a 1-year high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.