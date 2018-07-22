Christopher & Banks Co. (CBK) Major Shareholder Acquires $45,463.40 in Stock

Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) major shareholder Retail Opportunity Fu Macellum bought 42,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $45,463.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Retail Opportunity Fu Macellum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 13th, Retail Opportunity Fu Macellum bought 63,613 shares of Christopher & Banks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $64,249.13.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Retail Opportunity Fu Macellum bought 37,620 shares of Christopher & Banks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,491.40.

On Thursday, July 5th, Retail Opportunity Fu Macellum bought 52,303 shares of Christopher & Banks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $48,641.79.

CBK stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Christopher & Banks Co. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter. Christopher & Banks had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. analysts forecast that Christopher & Banks Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Christopher & Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Christopher & Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Christopher & Banks stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,695,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.12% of Christopher & Banks worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 40 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

