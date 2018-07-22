China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (CEA) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CEA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H opened at $31.80 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.63.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter. research analysts forecast that China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4011 per share. This is an increase from China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H’s previous special dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

