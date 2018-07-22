Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Monday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a net margin of 146.47% and a return on equity of 21.97%. analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock. WCM Investment Management CA grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,965 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management CA owned approximately 4.22% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through Popcornflix and A Plus networks, as well as operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

