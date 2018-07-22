Chicago Capital LLC Takes $201,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

