Chicago Capital LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 273.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $19,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,566 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 402.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 35,994 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,682,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,175,000 after purchasing an additional 135,896 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 145,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

Shares of The Coca-Cola opened at $45.28 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $192.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.68%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

