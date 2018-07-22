Chicago Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Novartis AG (NVS)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 410.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Institutes For Biomed Novartis acquired 766,666 shares of Novartis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $11,499,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Novartis opened at $82.27 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

