Channing Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 122,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,175,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF opened at $168.48 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $170.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

