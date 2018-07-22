CF Industries (CF) Raised to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $42.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded CF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CF Industries from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.09.

CF Industries opened at $43.04 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. CF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

In related news, VP Adam L. Hall sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $629,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,609.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $3,070,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 326,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

