CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CEVA shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of CEVA to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

CEVA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. 102,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,421. CEVA has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $51.80. The company has a market cap of $722.18 million, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.99.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). CEVA had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after acquiring an additional 82,172 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CEVA by 55.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 739,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,754,000 after acquiring an additional 263,252 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 2,352.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 717,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 688,669 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CEVA by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 48,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 387,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

