Cerner Co. (CERN) Holdings Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 5,166.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,980,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,849 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 18.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,297,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,276,000 after buying an additional 1,877,563 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth $81,329,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth $62,557,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth $58,038,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $2,728,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $74,557,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Brent Shafer sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $819,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 275,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,169 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $60.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

