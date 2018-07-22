Cerner (CERN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cerner underperformed its industry in a year's time. Decline in Subscription revenues is discouraging. Lesser-than-expected subscription bookings recently marred Cerner’s licensed software sales. The company has also been grappling with software issues and technology resale. A downbeat guidance is a headwind. Lower margins on technology resale, resulting from higher mix of device resale are a concern. However, the company rides on its solid international growth, which is likely to boost with the company’s prospects in Australia, U.K. Ireland and Germany. We believe that the company has growth opportunities in the revenue cycle management (RCM), Population Health and ambulatory markets based on its product strength and enviable track record of adding new clients. Solid growth in the HealtheIntent platform also holds promise. Further, the company recently reported a suite of developments in its EHR platform.”

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CERN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Cerner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.18.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Cerner has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $73.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 205,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $12,389,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $74,102,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $2,728,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $74,557,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,848 shares of company stock worth $16,650,169 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 8.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 80,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerner by 1.8% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.