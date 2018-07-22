Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.83.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CSFB boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Cenovus Energy traded down C$0.21, hitting C$13.30, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,670,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,327. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.02 and a 12-month high of C$14.84.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.45). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of C$4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.89 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

In other news, insider Alan Craig Reid purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,061.00.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

