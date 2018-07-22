CCM Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $4,791,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 435,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,046,000 after acquiring an additional 233,357 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 137,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 373,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.97.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Ciserani Giovanni sold 12,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $931,551.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,629.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $113,528.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,698.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,938 shares of company stock worth $1,604,483. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

