Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cavco Industries’ rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $220.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cavco Industries an industry rank of 249 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CVCO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company.

Cavco Industries opened at $220.10 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $123.10 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.78. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 200,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,531 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 151,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 149,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

