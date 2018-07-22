Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $47.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Irwin Wong sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $275,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $961,319.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,409 shares of company stock worth $2,735,587. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 33.7% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 154,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 26.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 461.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 23,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.