Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $354,450.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,901.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 20,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $496,996.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,849.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,354 shares of company stock worth $1,761,331 over the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 36,235 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 57,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 39,663 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems traded up $0.18, hitting $25.65, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 106,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. Casella Waste Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

