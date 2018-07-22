Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 476 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $1,393,000. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in 3M by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $166,718,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $1,600,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup set a $284.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target (down from $251.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.79.

NYSE:MMM opened at $201.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $191.44 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50. 3M had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

