Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: CRZO) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carrizo Oil & Gas and Cenovus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas $745.89 million 3.11 $87.11 million $1.43 19.77 Cenovus Energy $13.14 billion 0.95 $2.60 billion ($0.02) -507.50

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Carrizo Oil & Gas. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrizo Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Carrizo Oil & Gas and Cenovus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas 0 9 11 0 2.55 Cenovus Energy 0 6 5 0 2.45

Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $27.41, indicating a potential downside of 3.04%. Cenovus Energy has a consensus price target of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 44.83%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Volatility & Risk

Carrizo Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carrizo Oil & Gas and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas 9.10% 48.53% 6.21% Cenovus Energy 13.13% -3.24% -1.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Carrizo Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Carrizo Oil & Gas does not pay a dividend. Cenovus Energy pays out -750.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas beats Cenovus Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 261.7 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 563.7 net productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. Its Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, and include interests in natural gas processing facilities. The company's Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

