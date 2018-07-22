Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18,644.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 46,636,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after buying an additional 46,388,086 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24,164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after buying an additional 2,822,933 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,430,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,782.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,660,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,872,000 after buying an additional 1,653,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,808,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF opened at $256.98 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $222.12 and a 1 year high of $263.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

