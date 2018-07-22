Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Shares of Capital City Bank Group opened at $25.55 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $426.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 131,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,167.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Capital City Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.