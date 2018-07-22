Cango (CANG) to Raise $138 Million in IPO

Cango (CANG) plans to raise $138 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, July 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 12,500,000 shares at $10.00-$12.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Cango generated $170 million in revenue and $55.2 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $1.8 billion.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs (Asia) acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Cango provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants. According to the Oliver Wyman Report, we cover the largest number of new car dealers in China, and the outstanding balance of financing transactions we facilitated was the largest among automotive transaction service platforms in China as of December 31, 2017. As of March 31, 2018, our platform connected 37,667 registered dealers, 11 third-party financial institutions and 29 other industry participants, including OEMs, online advertising platforms and insurance brokers and companies, and had served 734,336 car buyers cumulatively since inception. “.

Cango was founded in 2010 and has 2940 employees. The company is located at 10A, Building 3, Youyou Century Plaza, 428 South Yanggao Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai 200127, People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86-21-3183-0016 or on the web at http://www.cangoonline.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.