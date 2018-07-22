Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,035 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 186,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.79.

Verizon Communications opened at $50.62 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $31.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $97,594.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

