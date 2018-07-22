Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Price Target Raised to $216.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $210.00 to $216.00 in a research report released on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.45.

NYSE:CP opened at $194.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $150.91 and a 52-week high of $196.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 5,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

