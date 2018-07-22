Canadian National Railway (CNI) Holdings Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,376,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.0% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,333,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway opened at $86.66 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $70.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3603 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.81 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.23.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.