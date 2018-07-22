Cambrex Co. (CBM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cambrex were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambrex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 369,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambrex by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 35,307 shares during the period.

Cambrex opened at $56.05 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.27. Cambrex Co. has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $62.30.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.44 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cambrex Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,845,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,742,207.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $1,987,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,500 shares of company stock worth $10,682,850. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

