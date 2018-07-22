Callon Petroleum (CPE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Callon Petroleum’s operation is solely focused on the Permian Basin, which is the highest-producing shale play in the United States. Unlike most of the explorers in the Permian basin, Callon Petroleum is not significantly exposed to Permian bottlenecks. This is because the company has already reserved Permian pipeline networks to transport roughly 90% of its produced liquid volumes to the local refineries. Also, most of the company production comprised of crude. The ‘oilier’ nature of Callon Petroleum’s volume mix positions it to benefit from strengthening oil prices. Moreover, Callon Petroleum expects its 2018 production between 29.5–32 MBoe/d, up from 22.9 MBoe/d in 2017. The increased output might get supported by higher year-over-year projected capital spending. The improving oil price environment is expected to result in increase in top-line and bottomline.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Callon Petroleum opened at $11.11 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 65.6% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after buying an additional 2,262,652 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 26.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 950,511 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 197,873 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 335,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 53,968 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

