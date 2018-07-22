Calix (CALX) and Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Head to Head Comparison

Calix (NYSE: CALX) and Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Calix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Boingo Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Calix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Boingo Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Calix has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boingo Wireless has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Calix and Boingo Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix -12.48% -39.60% -19.51% Boingo Wireless -7.13% -15.98% -4.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calix and Boingo Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $510.37 million 0.79 -$83.03 million ($1.56) -5.00 Boingo Wireless $204.37 million 4.49 -$19.36 million ($0.49) -44.76

Boingo Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calix. Boingo Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Calix and Boingo Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 0 1 2 0 2.67 Boingo Wireless 0 0 9 0 3.00

Calix presently has a consensus price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.98%. Boingo Wireless has a consensus price target of $29.57, suggesting a potential upside of 34.84%. Given Boingo Wireless’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boingo Wireless is more favorable than Calix.

Summary

Boingo Wireless beats Calix on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calix

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways. The company also offers the GigaFamily and Compass Cloud products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the data center or central office; and enables CSPs to deliver voice, data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. The company also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and marine bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans. In addition, it offers access to DAS at certain of its managed and operated hotspot locations to telecom operator partners; and carrier offload services, Wi-Fi roaming and software services, and turn-key solutions to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as provides display advertising, sponsored access, and promotional programs. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

