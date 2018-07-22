California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Trueblue Inc (TBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Trueblue worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the 1st quarter valued at $4,224,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the 4th quarter valued at $1,033,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TBI opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.07. Trueblue Inc has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.40 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. research analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Trueblue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

