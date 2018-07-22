California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.51 Million Holdings in GMS Inc (GMS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of GMS worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 67.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 54.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of GMS by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of GMS by 79.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $395,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $1,151,250 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

GMS opened at $26.23 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. GMS Inc has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). GMS had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $635.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

