California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Skyline Co. (SKY)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Skyline at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline in the first quarter worth $117,000. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Skyline in the first quarter worth $220,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Skyline by 24.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline by 10.7% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period.

Get Skyline alerts:

SKY stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $35.65.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Skyline in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.