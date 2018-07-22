California Public Employees Retirement System Buys New Position in The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 96,883 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of The Rubicon Project at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Rubicon Project by 237.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 69,088 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 62,257 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of The Rubicon Project opened at $3.46 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $174.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.13. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.18.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.24 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 124.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

