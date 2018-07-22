Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,281 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Investment Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $161.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $111.44 and a 52 week high of $162.67.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $419,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $302,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,625.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,110 shares of company stock worth $2,118,405. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

