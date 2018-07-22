Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.33 Million Stake in Macerich Co (MAC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 31.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 460,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Macerich from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

Shares of MAC opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Macerich Co has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($1.05). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $212.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.