Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Ocean Rig UDW Inc (ORIG)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 130,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocean Rig UDW alerts:

ORIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ocean Rig UDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Ocean Rig UDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIG opened at $27.32 on Friday. Ocean Rig UDW Inc has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.85 million. The business’s revenue was down 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ocean Rig UDW Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc, an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Rig UDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.