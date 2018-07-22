Butler National (BUKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of BUKS opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. Butler National has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products and professional services in the United States. The company's Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications, such as aircraft conversion from passenger to freighter configuration; addition of radar systems; addition of aerial photography capability; stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft; and other special mission modifications, as well as offers avionics, aerodynamic, and stability enhancement products for business jet aircraft.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.