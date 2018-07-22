Brookmont Capital Management Increases Position in Honeywell (HON)

Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Honeywell accounts for 2.0% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Honeywell by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 107,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Honeywell by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Honeywell by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 19,008 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MED assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Honeywell from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

In other Honeywell news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,776.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 314,725 shares in the company, valued at $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell opened at $153.13 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Honeywell has a one year low of $133.70 and a one year high of $165.13. The company has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Honeywell will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

