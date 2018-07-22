Brokerages Set Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Target Price at $88.83

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of Trinseo traded down $0.35, hitting $72.80, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 302,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,904. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.27. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $85.35.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 59.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Trinseo will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

In other Trinseo news, insider David Phillip Stasse sold 6,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $507,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

