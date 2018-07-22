Brokerages Set Enerplus Corp (ERF) PT at $19.17

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.88.

ERF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB increased their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Enerplus from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on Enerplus from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.02. 949,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,247. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$10.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.68.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.13). Enerplus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of C$265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$270.00 million.

The business also recently declared a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th.

In other Enerplus news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.04, for a total transaction of C$401,000.00. Also, insider Raymond John Daniels sold 29,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total value of C$508,984.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,421.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

