Brokerages Set BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Price Target at $579.70

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $594.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on BlackRock from $623.00 to $614.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 price target on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th.

BlackRock traded down $2.11, hitting $502.78, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 812,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,833. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $408.62 and a twelve month high of $594.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.97%.

In related news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total value of $10,051,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,098,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,588,175.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $507.98 per share, with a total value of $507,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,466 shares of company stock valued at $10,400,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,034,698,000 after purchasing an additional 192,139 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 53,902.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,094 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 452,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

