Brokerages Set alstria office REIT-AG (AOX) PT at $13.90

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.90 ($16.35).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOX. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €14.35 ($16.88) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €13.80 ($16.24) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($17.18) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

Shares of alstria office REIT traded up €0.32 ($0.38), hitting €13.21 ($15.54), during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 824,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.19 ($13.16) and a 12-month high of €13.49 ($15.87).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

