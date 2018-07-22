Brokerages Set Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) PT at $45.67

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare traded down $0.15, hitting $42.25, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $742.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

