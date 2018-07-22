Brokerages Set $8.00 Target Price for Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $8.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Moleculin Biotech an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MBRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Moleculin Biotech traded up $0.01, reaching $1.75, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 143,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,544. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

